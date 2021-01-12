Walz to deploy National Guard to protect Minnesota Capitol MOHAMED IBRAHIM and STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 5:56 p.m.
Minnesota Law Enforcement officers protect the Minnesota State Capitol Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn., in the wake of the Electoral College protests Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Jim Mone/AP
Minnesota Law Enforcement officers protect the Minnesota State Capitol Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn., in the wake of the Electoral College protests Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Jim Mone/AP
Capitol security watch protesters during a rally in support of President Donald Trump on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP) Richard Tsong-Taatarii/AP
Minnesota State troopers guard the Capitol during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. State Patrol officers stood in a line and guarded the steps of the Minnesota Capitol on Saturday, as roughly 100 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered to protest the results of the 2020 election. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP) Leila Navidi/AP
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday he plans to deploy the Minnesota National Guard to protect against potential threats to the state Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Walz told reporters he plans to issue the executive order activating the National Guard late Tuesday or on Wednesday, but that troops will be activated for several days.
