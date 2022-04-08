Walmart, Kohl's settle over 'eco-friendly' rayon products

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart and Kohl's are paying a combined $5.5 million in settlements after the Federal Trade Commission said they falsely marketed dozens of sheets and other home textile products as made of environmentally friendly bamboo, when they were actually rayon.

Kohl’s agreed to pay $2.5 million and Walmart will pay $3 million in the settlements, which stemmed from an FTC complaint that also included allegations of deceptive environmental claims. The companies touted the “bamboo” textiles as being made in an ecofriendly way, the commission said Friday.