WILTON — The Arthur J. Wall Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded a $5,000 grant to Stay at Home in Wilton as part of its Community Outreach Program.

The money represents the proceeds of scholarship fund’s annual September golf outing, the organization’s only fundraiser.

The scholarship fund is named for the former Wilton resident who co-owned Wallflowers Florist & Gift Shop with his wife Sue, and was an active volunteer in town, contributing his time to the Chamber of Commerce, Wilton Sports Council and Parks and Recreation Committee, among others. The fund was established after Wall’s death in 1999.

Each year, a portion of the golf outing’s proceeds are given as scholarships to a graduating male and female student-athlete at Wilton High School who have distinguished themselves though community service.

In 2012, the fund started contributing to other 501 (c)(3) organizations that help Wiltonians and the larger Wilton area. To date it has awarded more than $65,000 to nonprofits.

“We simply could not do it without the golfers who play and friends and businesses who support our outing each year,” said Kevin Wall, Arthur Wall’s son. “We are very grateful for the support we receive each year and pleased to help out other organizations who give so much to others.”

Sally Maraventano Kirmser, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, said, “This donation means so much to our organization and is so personal since Sue Wall has been a volunteer with Stay at Home in Wilton for many years. It is so fitting that the legacy of the fund is now helping seniors who were contemporaries and friends of Art and Sue.”

Stay at Home in Wilton is celebrating 10 years of supporting a vibrant senior community in Wilton. Stay at Home in Wilton offers seniors supportive services and resources, along with social and education programs that unite its members as a community and enhance their efforts to remain active, independent and connected.

Past recipients of the annual $5,000 gift have been Special Olympics of Connecticut, Trackside Teen Center, Wilton Police Gift Fund, Wilton Youth Council, Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Wilton Student Financial Aid Committee, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Wilton Children’s Library and Child Guidance Center of Lower Fairfield County.