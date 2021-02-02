WWII museum exhibit features US soldier's Holocaust memories

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Visitors to the National WWII Museum will be able to ask questions of a U.S. soldier who helped liberate a Nazi concentration camp as part of a traveling interactive exhibit from the USC Shoah Foundation that uses technology to spread the stories of Holocaust survivors and witnesses.

The exhibit features a video screen showing Staff Sgt. Alan Moskin, an American veteran of World War II, who helped liberate a camp in Austria with 15,000 Hungarian Jews. Visitors can ask Moskin questions and listen to pre-recorded answers. Moskin was interviewed over five days and asked about 1,000 questions so that he would be able to give tailored answers to just about any question a visitor would have.