Wilton power outages, roads closed in storm’s aftermath

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, in effect following last night’s storm. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, in effect following last night’s storm. Photo: National Weather Service Photo: National Weather Service Image 1 of / 20 Caption Close Wilton power outages, roads closed in storm’s aftermath 1 / 20 Back to Gallery

Update 9:30 a.m.: Eversource is reporting there are still 300 customers in Wilton without power at this time.

Update 6:30 a.m.: Wilton police report the following roads are completely closed until further notice:

Route 33 (Ridgefield Road) - between Belden Hill Road and Middlebrook Farm Road

Sturges Ridge Road - near #35

Stirrup Lane - near #18

Indian Hill Road - near Pin Oak Lane

Mountain Road- near Scribner Hill Road

Wilridge Road - near #64

Borglum Road - near #36

Eversource reports 471 customers in Wilton are still without power.

5:30 a.m.: In the aftermath of last night’s storm, which brought rain and heavy wind gusts, more than 400 homes are without power this morning in Wilton.

A number of roads which have been closed all night are still closed due to downed trees and wires.

According to Eversource, there are currently 465 power outages in Wilton, 6.16 percent of the town.

Statewide, Eversource is reporting 37,471 power outages, 2.93 percent of its customers.

While the rain may have stopped this morning, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning in effect until 6 p.m. tonight. The winds could impact more trees and power lines, and make travel difficult.

Wilton police say Eversource is on scene repairing power lines, but the process is moving slowly due to weather conditions.

Road closures

As of 5:30 a.m., police report the following roads are completely closed until further notice:

Route 33 (Ridgefield Road) - between Belden Hill Road and Middlebrook Farm Road

Sturges Ridge Road - near # 35

Warncke Road - near #39

Stirrup Lane - near #18

Indian Hill Road - near Pin Oak Lane

Mountain Road- near Scribner Hill Road

This story will be updated as more information is available.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com