WI-AppCt-2-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the race for Court of Appeals District 2.
|TP
|PR
|Neubaur
|Bugenhgn
|Calumet
|48
|19
|2,340
|1,793
|FondduLac
|67
|67
|12,702
|10,439
|GreenLake
|38
|23
|1,245
|1,239
|Kenosha
|136
|134
|18,640
|9,746
|Manitowoc
|51
|30
|5,545
|3,883
|Ozaukee
|47
|47
|15,622
|13,159
|Racine
|64
|64
|28,403
|18,991
|Sheboygan
|58
|35
|10,752
|10,667
|Walworth
|47
|47
|13,738
|10,750
|Washington
|36
|35
|17,415
|22,486
|Waukesha
|216
|213
|59,241
|64,552
|Winnebago
|86
|84
|25,561
|14,105
|Totals
|894
|798
|211,204
|181,810
AP Elections 04-13-2020 19:49
