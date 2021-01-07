ROME (AP) — The World Health Organization denied Thursday that Italian officials pressured it to spike a report into Italy’s coronavirus response but said the U.N. agency should have shared the document with Italy's government before publishing it.
Dr. Hans Kluge, head of WHO’s Europe office, said the agency's procedures had been “overlooked,” as he sought to explain WHO’s decision to pull the report from its website a day after it was posted May 13. By then, it had already cleared all internal WHO approval protocols and been printed.