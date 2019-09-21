WHL Roundup: Winnipeg Ice beat Brandon Wheat Kings 3-2

BRANDON, Man. - The Winnipeg Ice have their first victory of the Western Hockey League season.

Michal Teply's goal 33 seconds into the third period proved to be the difference as the Ice edged the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-2 on Friday.

The Ice relocated in the off-season from Cranbrook, B.C. after being known as the Kootenay Ice since 1998, returning major junior hockey to Winnipeg for the first time since 1984.

Connor McClennon and Isaac Johnson also scored to help Winnipeg (1-0-0) build up a 3-0 lead.

Vincent Iorio and Zach Wytinck scored late in the third to make it a game for the Wheat Kings (0-1-0).

Dean McNabb made 24 saves for the win as Jiri Patera stopped 42-of-45 shots in defeat.

Brandon's Ridly Greig was handed a major and game misconduct for checking to the head only 21 seconds into the game.

---

PATS 3 WARRIORS 2

REGINA — Ty Kolle had two goals, including the winner, plus an assist as the Pats (1-0-0) slipped past Moose Jaw (0-1-0).

---

BLADES 3 RAIDERS 2 (OT)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Ryan Hughes scored the winner at 1:17 of the extra period as Saskatoon (1-0-0) beat the Raiders (0-0-1).

---

TIGERS 4 HURRICANES 3 (SO)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Ryan Chyzowski made it a 3-3 game at 10:55 of the third, then scored the shootout winner as Medicine Hat (1-0-0) downed the Hurricanes (0-0-1).

---

AMERICANS 4 SILVERTIPS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Nikita Krivokrasov scored twice and Sasha Mutala had a goal and three assists as Tri-City (1-0-0) doubled up the Silvertps (0-1-0).

---

CHIEFS 4 BLAZERS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Jake McGrew opened the scoring for his team, then broke a 3-3 deadlock in the third to lift Spokane (1-0-0) over the Blazers (0-1-0). Kamloops defenceman Quinn Schmiemann was ejected after taking a major for cross-checking.

---

GIANTS 5 COUGARS 3

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Trent Miner made 20 saves and Vancouver had five different goal scorers as the Giants (1-0-0) beat the Cougars (0-1-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2019.