WHL Roundup: Tristen Robins scores winner, leads Blades to OT win over Warriors

SASKATOON - Tristen Robins set up two goals before scoring the winner at 4:10 of overtime as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Evan Patrician, Martin Fasko-Rudas and Scott Walford also scored for the Blades (27-20-5).

Garrett Wright, Logan Doust and Ryder Korczak found the back of the net for the Warriors (12-34-3), who are on a seven-game slide.

Koen MacInnes made 19 saves for Saskatoon as Brock Gould turned away 44 shots for Moose Jaw.

---

HURRICANES 6 HITMEN 4

CALGARY — Brett Davis potted the winning goal at 13:03 of the third period, and Lethbridge (33-12-7) held on to beat the Hitmen (28-18-5) for its fourth win in a row.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 2 COUGARS 1

KENT, Wash. — Roddy Ross turned away 33 shots while Matthew Rempe potted the eventual winner as Seattle (21-24-6) edged Prince George (16-28-7) to snap a three-game skid.

---

CHIEFS 5 SILVERTIPS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Leif Mattson struck twice and Adam Beckman added his league-leading 40th goal of the season as the Chiefs (30-17-5) beat Everett (34-12-4) for their fifth straight victory.

---

GIANTS 7 BLAZERS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Tyler Preziuso had two goals and two assists as Vancouver (25-20-5) improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven while handing Kamloops (32-16-4) a fifth straight defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.