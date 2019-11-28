WHL Roundup: Stankoven's two-goal performance propels Blazers past Oil Kings

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Logan Stankoven scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers downed the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-3 in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Brodi Stuart supplied the winner for the Blazers at 4:30 of the third period on the power play.

Montana Onyebuchi and Max Martin also scored for the Blazers (16-9-0), who have now won seven of their last 10 games.

Ethan McIndoe, Jake Neighbours and David Kope replied for the Oil Kings (15-6-6).

Kamloops' Dylan Garand and Edmonton's Todd Scott each finished with 27 saves.

The Blazers went 1 for 5 on the power play, while the Oil Kings were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 CHIEFS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Michael Gut recorded a goal and an assist, while Dustin Wolf posted a 26-save shutout in Everett's (17-5-1) victory over Spokane (12-9-2).

---

HURRICANES 4 PATS 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Dino Kambeitz scored the game's first two goals, as Lethbridge (17-7-3) downed Regina (5-15-2) to secure their league-leading 17th win of the season.

---

ROYALS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENT, Wash. — Gary Haden's two second-period goals helped propel Victoria (12-8-1) past Seattle (7-13-3) for their sixth win in seven games.

---

BLADES 2 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nolan Maier turned aside 34-of-35 shots, while Nolan Kneen had one of the Blades' two third-period goals as Saskatoon (13-12-2) eked out a win against Tri-City (11-9-3).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.