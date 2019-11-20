WHL Roundup: Robertson, Oil Kings snap skid with 3-2 win over Cougars

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Matthew Robertson scored the go-ahead goal at 16:45 of the second period as the Edmonton Oil Kings held on to beat the Prince George Cougars 3-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Jake Neighbours and David Kope also scored to help the Oil Kings (14-4-5) snap a three-game slide.

Mitchell Kohner and Cole Moberg had goals for the Cougars (4-16-2), who have lost eight in a row.

Sebastian Cossa turned away 22 shots for Edmonton as Taylor Gauthier made 33 saves for Prince George.

---

BRONCOS 2 PATS 1

REGINA — Isaac Poulter turned away 48 shots — including all 23 his way in the third period — as Swift Current hung on to beat the Pats in a battle of the bottom two teams in the East.

Sergei Alkhimov scored the go-ahead goal at 8:21 of the third for the Broncos (5-11-3). Ethan Regnier opened the scoring.

Zack Smith found the back of the net for Regina (3-13-2). Max Paddock made 26 saves in a losing cause.

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 TIGERS 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Ethan Kruger made 18 of his 32 saves in the third period as Brandon blanked the Tigers.

Ridly Greig, Neithan Salame, Luka Burzan and Connor Gutenberg supplied the Wheat Kings (11-13-0) offence.

Mads Sogaard turned aside 26-of-30 shots for Medicine Hat (14-7-1).

---

ICE 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENT, Wash. — Michal Teply scored twice and Reece Harsch added a goal and two assists as Winnipeg downed Seattle.

Jesse Makaj made 26 saves while Brad Ginnell and Jackson Leppard also scored for the Ice (12-9-1).

Simon Kubicek and Alex Morozoff scored for the Thunderbirds (6-10-3). Roddy Ross stopped 33-of-37 shots in defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2019.