WHL Roundup: Garand has 21-save shutout as Blazers blank Giants 4-0

LANGLEY, B.C. - Dylan Garand stopped all 21 shots he faced as the Kamloops Blazers shut out the Vancouver Giants 4-0 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Orrin Centazzo's power-play goal early in the first period was the eventual winner for Kamloops (30-11-3), while Logan Stankoven, Libor Zabransky and Connor Zary rounded out the attack for the Blazers.

David Tendeck kicked out 36 shots for Vancouver (19-19-4).

Kamloops was 2 for 6 on the power play and the Giants could not score on their one man advantage.

---

SILVERTIPS 2 THUNDERBIRDS 0

KENT, Wash. — Dustin Wolf had a 29-save shutout as Everett blanked Seattle.

Michal Gut's penalty shot 7:26 into the third period was the winner for the Silvertips (29-11-3), who also got a goal from Wyatte Wylie.

Roddy Ross turned aside 40 shots for the Thunderbirds (18-22-3).

---

OIL KINGS 4 TIGERS 2

EDMONTON — Riley Sawchuk had a hat trick, including the winner, as the Oil Kings doubled Medicine Hat.

Matthew Robertson had the other goal for Edmonton (30-7-9).

Lukas Svejkovsky had both goals for the Tigers (29-13-2).

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 ROCKETS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jonas Brondberg's goal 1:10 into the third was the winner as the Winterhawks slipped past Kelowna.

Reece Newkirk and Mason Mannek chipped in for Portland (33-6-5).

Ethan Ernst and Jonas Peterek scored for the Rockets (21-20-3).

---

HITMEN 3 ICE 2

WINNIPEG — Orca Wiesblatt scored the late winner as Calgary eked out a win over the Ice.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Carson Focht also scored for the Hitmen (23-15-5).

Cole Muir and Isaac Johnson scored for Winnipeg (27-16-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.