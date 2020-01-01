WHL Roundup: Burzan's two-goal outing helps Wheat Kings defeat Warriors 3-1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Luke Burzan recorded a pair of goal, including the winner at 17:20 of the third period, to lead the Brandon Wheat Kings past the Moose Jaw Warriors 3-1 on Tuesday in the Western Hockey League.

Ridly Greig scored an empty-netter and added an assist for the Wheat Kings (17-17-3).

Calder Anderson replied with the only goal for the Warriors (10-20-2).

Ethan Kruger made 23 saves in victory.

Warriors goaltender Adam Evanoff turned aside 36-of-38 shots.

Brandon went scoreless over their five power-play opportunities, while Moose Jaw went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jaydon Dureau scored the last of three unanswered goals for Portland as the Winterhawks (25-6-4) eked out a victory over Seattle (13-19-3).

Kishaun Gervias and Jack O'Brien had the other goals for Portland. Cade McNelly and Conner Bruggen-Cate replied for Seattle.

Roddy Ross turned aside 47-of-50 shots in defeat, while Isaiah DiLaura made just 17 saves for the Winterhawks.

With the win, Portland jumps into sole posession of first place in the U.S. Division — two points clear of the Everett Silvertips (25-8-2).

---

AMERICANS 5 CHIEFS 4

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Marc Lajoie scored the winner 1:16 into overtime to lift Tri-City (12-16-5) past Spokane (20-11-4).

Sasha Mutala recorded a goal and two assists, while Krystof Hrabik, Edge Lambert and Blake Stevenson were the Americans' other goal scorers.

Chiefs forward Adam Beckham scored his 28th of the season. He leads the WHL with 28 goals and 58 points this season.

Luke Toporowski scored twice and Bear Hughes was credited with the Chiefs' other goal.

Beck Warm made 25 saves in victory, while Mason Beaupit turned aside 18-of-23 shots for Spokane.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 31, 2019.