WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL 2020-21 Regular-season Standings All Times Eastern East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Saskatoon 2 2 0 0 0 10 5 4 Moose Jaw 2 2 0 0 0 6 4 4 Prince Albert 2 1 0 0 1 7 5 3 Brandon 2 1 0 1 0 6 6 3 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 0 8 7 2 Swift Current 2 0 2 0 0 6 10 0 Regina 2 0 2 0 0 6 12 0 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 4 4 0 0 0 21 6 8 Medicine Hat 7 4 3 0 0 29 22 8 Red Deer 7 2 3 2 0 21 28 6 Calgary 5 2 2 1 0 13 17 5 Lethbridge 5 2 3 0 0 15 26 4 Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column. Monday's result At Regina Winnipeg 6 Swift Current 4 Sunday's results Calgary 5 Medicine Hat 4 Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 1 At Regina Moose Jaw 2 Prince Albert 1 (SO) Saskatoon 6 Regina 3 Saturday'sresults Lethbridge 4 Red Deer 3 (OT) Medicine Hat 4 Calgary 2 At Regina Brandon 3 Winnipeg 2 Saskatoon 4 Swift Current 2 Tuesday's games At Regina Brandon vs. Prince Albert, 6 p.m. Moose Jaw vs. Regina, 10 p.m. Wednesday's games At Regina Winnipeg vs. Saskatoon, 6 p.m. Regina vs. Swift Current, 10 p.m. Thursday's games Portland at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m. At Regina Winnipeg vs. Moose Jaw, 6 p.m. Swift Current at Brandon, 10 p.m. Friday's games Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Calgary at Lethbridge, 9 p.m. Spokane at Seattle, 9:05 p.m. At Regina Prince Albert vs. Saskatoon, 10 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 20 Edmonton at Red Deer, 8 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m. Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m. Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m. At Regina Moose Jaw vs. Swift Current, 6 p.m. Brandon vs. Regina, 10 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 21 Everett at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m. Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Calgary at Lethbridge, 8 p.m. Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m. At Regina Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg, 6 p.m. Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw, 10 p.m.