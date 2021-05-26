WFP boosts assistance in Lebanon as economic crisis deepens

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Food Program said on Wednesday it is tripling its assistance to Lebanon, offering cash assistance to nearly 300,000 people amid an unparalleled financial and economic crisis.

Lebanon’s national currency has lost nearly 85% of its dollar value since late 2019, sending prices of basic goods soaring in a country that is dependent on imports. Banks, fearing a run, have limited depositors’ access to their accounts and barred transfers abroad — deepening the sense of a crisis in the small country of six million.