WA-SuptEd-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Supt of Education.

TP PR Reykdal Espinoza Adams 3 2 1,932 2,589 Asotin 7 6 5,178 4,754 Benton 50 49 42,580 47,397 Chelan 21 20 18,667 18,111 Clallam 24 23 21,776 19,837 Clark 125 122 111,718 113,219 Columbia 2 1 960 997 Cowlitz 30 29 24,542 26,885 Douglas 10 9 8,375 10,177 Ferry 2 1 1,527 2,125 Franklin 15 14 11,668 17,249 Garfield 2 2 624 597 Grant 19 18 14,238 18,155 Grays Harb 20 19 16,705 15,767 Island 24 23 23,948 21,883 Jefferson 12 11 13,048 8,198 King 595 594 684,755 371,995 Kitsap 79 77 72,711 64,054 Kittitas 11 10 10,816 11,040 Klickitat 7 6 5,166 5,610 Lewis 23 22 17,653 21,568 Lincoln 4 3 2,614 3,467 Mason 18 17 15,999 15,133 Okanogan 11 10 8,883 8,920 Pacific 7 6 6,296 5,498 Pend Oreil 4 3 3,210 3,930 Pierce 227 227 200,457 206,260 San Juan 6 5 6,884 4,256 Skagit 35 31 30,159 27,825 Skamania 4 3 3,013 2,948 Snohomish 213 212 204,818 184,358 Spokane 145 141 124,994 128,208 Stevens 15 15 9,634 13,160 Thurston 82 79 83,077 65,204 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,294 1,216 Walla Wlla 16 13 12,778 12,342 Whatcom 64 63 66,113 57,022 Whitman 11 9 8,974 7,789 Yakima 55 54 42,527 42,923 Totals 2,000 1,950 1,940,311 1,592,666

AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:03