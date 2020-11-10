By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Insurance Commissioner.

TP PR Kreidler Patel
Adams 3 2 1,888 2,900
Asotin 7 6 5,163 5,756
Benton 50 48 45,318 48,737
Chelan 21 20 21,042 18,314
Clallam 24 23 26,382 17,199
Clark 125 118 147,945 101,838
Columbia 2 1 837 1,355
Cowlitz 30 28 27,599 28,049
Douglas 10 9 8,998 10,222
Ferry 2 1 1,800 2,169
Franklin 15 14 15,078 14,542
Garfield 2 2 529 785
Grant 19 16 13,359 18,881
Grays Harb 20 18 19,613 14,850
Island 24 23 30,975 18,686
Jefferson 12 10 17,028 5,722
King 595 590 896,224 227,861
Kitsap 79 75 96,087 50,703
Kittitas 11 10 12,517 10,954
Klickitat 7 6 5,833 5,363
Lewis 23 22 18,229 23,883
Lincoln 4 3 2,200 4,216
Mason 18 17 19,567 14,747
Okanogan 11 8 8,468 7,403
Pacific 7 6 7,534 5,566
Pend Oreil 4 3 3,268 4,625
Pierce 227 215 268,841 160,402
San Juan 6 5 9,501 2,627
Skagit 35 27 35,393 21,277
Skamania 4 3 3,401 3,201
Snohomish 213 208 269,688 137,455
Spokane 145 139 148,309 122,600
Stevens 15 12 8,469 11,828
Thurston 82 75 103,513 48,496
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,308 1,392
Walla Wlla 16 11 11,948 10,176
Whatcom 64 62 88,016 38,763
Whitman 11 9 10,128 6,416
Yakima 55 46 43,134 37,815
Totals 2,000 1,892 2,455,130 1,267,774

AP Elections 11-10-2020 14:53