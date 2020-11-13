https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/WA-House-3-Cnty-15725255.php
WA-House-3-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for U.S. House District 3.
|TP
|PR
|Herrera
|Long
|Clark
|125
|122
|140,768
|127,825
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|36,922
|21,960
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|7,546
|5,221
|Lewis
|23
|22
|31,266
|13,156
|Pacific
|7
|6
|7,457
|6,260
|Skamania
|4
|3
|4,087
|2,903
|Thurston
|4
|3
|4,625
|2,301
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,886
|1,028
|Totals
|202
|192
|234,557
|180,654
AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:03
