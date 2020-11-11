https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/WA-Amend-SJR8212InvestPubFund-Cnty-15720224.php
WA-Amend-SJR8212InvestPubFund-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the voting on the Constitutional Amendment SJR 8212 - Invest Public
Funds.
|TP
|PR
|Approved
|Rejected
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,475
|3,380
|Asotin
|7
|6
|4,049
|7,009
|Benton
|50
|49
|32,404
|63,034
|Chelan
|21
|20
|15,052
|24,574
|Clallam
|24
|23
|18,400
|25,852
|Clark
|125
|122
|103,732
|149,209
|Columbia
|2
|1
|613
|1,646
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|16,578
|39,848
|Douglas
|10
|9
|6,282
|13,227
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,028
|3,007
|Franklin
|15
|14
|9,724
|20,223
|Garfield
|2
|2
|432
|935
|Grant
|19
|18
|10,033
|25,180
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|11,170
|23,577
|Island
|24
|23
|21,621
|28,162
|Jefferson
|12
|11
|12,149
|10,946
|King
|595
|593
|652,602
|455,953
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|64,135
|83,623
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|8,637
|15,172
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|4,052
|7,825
|Lewis
|23
|22
|12,233
|30,469
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|1,785
|4,780
|Mason
|18
|17
|11,704
|22,922
|Okanogan
|11
|10
|6,549
|12,848
|Pacific
|7
|6
|4,389
|8,738
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|2,141
|5,862
|Pierce
|227
|225
|172,143
|256,810
|San Juan
|6
|5
|6,070
|5,696
|Skagit
|35
|31
|25,251
|36,923
|Skamania
|4
|3
|2,131
|4,503
|Snohomish
|213
|211
|175,382
|233,819
|Spokane
|145
|141
|104,744
|173,697
|Stevens
|15
|12
|5,447
|15,099
|Thurston
|82
|78
|67,866
|85,074
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|808
|1,971
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|8,555
|13,344
|Whatcom
|64
|63
|75,294
|53,935
|Whitman
|11
|9
|7,821
|10,050
|Yakima
|55
|53
|31,726
|56,714
|Totals
|2,000
|1,938
|1,716,207
|2,035,636
AP Elections 11-11-2020 14:03
