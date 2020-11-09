By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Constitutional Amendment SJR 8212 - Invest Public

Funds.

TP PR Approved Rejected
Adams 3 2 1,475 3,380
Asotin 7 6 4,049 7,009
Benton 50 47 32,247 62,837
Chelan 21 20 15,052 24,574
Clallam 24 20 16,979 23,063
Clark 125 117 102,816 147,994
Columbia 2 1 613 1,646
Cowlitz 30 28 16,429 39,591
Douglas 10 9 6,282 13,227
Ferry 2 1 1,028 3,007
Franklin 15 14 9,494 19,880
Garfield 2 2 432 935
Grant 19 11 7,063 17,378
Grays Harb 20 18 11,170 23,577
Island 24 23 21,621 28,162
Jefferson 12 10 11,775 10,569
King 595 560 648,991 452,860
Kitsap 79 75 63,842 83,146
Kittitas 11 10 8,637 15,172
Klickitat 7 5 3,725 7,145
Lewis 23 22 12,116 30,219
Lincoln 4 3 1,785 4,780
Mason 18 17 11,704 22,922
Okanogan 11 8 5,585 10,486
Pacific 7 6 4,389 8,738
Pend Oreil 4 3 2,141 5,862
Pierce 227 214 170,077 253,770
San Juan 6 5 6,070 5,696
Skagit 35 25 21,679 30,568
Skamania 4 3 2,065 4,398
Snohomish 213 202 173,120 230,871
Spokane 145 136 103,988 172,675
Stevens 15 12 5,447 15,099
Thurston 82 73 65,577 81,131
Wahkiakum 2 1 808 1,971
Walla Wlla 16 11 8,555 13,344
Whatcom 64 61 74,923 53,577
Whitman 11 8 6,821 8,744
Yakima 55 42 26,685 47,109
Totals 2,000 1,831 1,687,255 1,987,112

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03