W. Virginia man accused of trying to fling feces at police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is accused of spitting at and trying to throw his own feces at police following a traffic stop.

A criminal complaint in Cabell County Magistrate Court said Thomas Edward Oxley Jr., 41, of Charleston was charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, second offense driving revoked for DUI, speeding and a firearms violation.

The Herald-Dispatch reported Oxley also was charged with various offenses in two other counties.

Milton police stopped Oxley on Sunday along Interstate 64. During processing, Oxley allegedly told an officer to remove his handcuffs so that they could fight, the complaint said.

Oxley allegedly then pulled down his pants to defecate and attempted to throw the feces at officers. Oxley also spat toward them before a mask was put on him.

Oxley was held at the Western Regional Jail. It's not clear whether he has an attorney.