Melissa Baker, Wilton Library's media and digital services librarian, organized the How Sweet it is in Wilton gingerbread house contest.

WILTON — The sweet smell of cinnamon is in the air at Wilton Library, which is looking a lot like a Hansel & Gretel fairy tale these days.

Near the circulation desk, there is a display of 14 colorful handmade gingerbread houses, lined up as part of the How Sweet It Is in Wilton gingerbread house contest.

The houses were made with edible materials and candies. Winners will be judged in three categories — most whimsical, best historical Wilton place, and most visionary design of a Wilton place. There are two entry groups, 12 and under, and 13 to adult.

Some of the familiar houses and places captured in gingerbread and royal icing are the Schoolhouse at Cannondale, Wilton Post 86, Wilton Shoemaker, Wilton Town Hall, Cannondale train station (including chocolate cookie train tracks), Wilton High School football field, The Children’s Day School, Merwin Meadows before 1961 when it was Sam Merwin’s dairy, and the Rotary Pole Peace Project.

A panel of judges will determine the winners and the public is invited to cast votes for the Community Favorite award while visiting the library through Monday, Dec. 16.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. and will be awarded Wilton Chamber gift certificates courtesy of Fairfield County Bank.

Entries will remain on display at the library through Sunday, Dec. 22.

The contest was organized by Melissa Baker, media and digital services librarian. “It was very exciting, we had more entries from children this year than adults. I love the creativity and community feeling you get from this type of contest,” she said.

The contest is sponsored by Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

