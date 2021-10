On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Wilton voters will be casting their votes for Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Planning and Zoning Commission, various land use boards, and Constables in the municipal election. Voting will take place at all three of Wilton’s voting districts from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The polling places, and the districts are:

- District 1 — the Wilton High School Clune Center, at 395 Danbury Road,

- District 2 — the Cider Mill School Main Gym, at 240 School Road; and

- District 3 — the Middlebrook School Gym, at 131 School Road.

Parking for voters with disabilities will be marked at each polling place. For those people, who are unable to leave their vehicles due to a temporary physical incapacity, curbside voting is available upon request at each of the polling places.

The deadlines for elections are:

- November 1, 2021 — In-person deadline for those people, who became U.S. citizens, moved into Wilton, or turned 18 years old after October 26. Town Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to accept in-person voter registrations from these persons.

- Election Day registration — For Wilton residents, who are eligible to vote, and have delayed registering, Election Day registration is available at the Town Hall, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters should bring positive proof of identity, and residence, such as a current, and valid photo ID identification, showing their Wilton address.

- Absentee Ballots became available as of October 1, 2021. Voters may download the application for an absentee ballot at any time by visiting the town website at: https://www.wiltonct.org/town-clerk/pages/absentee-ballots, or by calling the Town Clerk's, Lori Kaback’s office at (203) 563-0106. Submit the application to the Town Clerk by mail, in-person, or via the drop box in front of the Wilton Police Department at 240 Danbury Road in Wilton. Upon receipt of the application, the Town Clerk will send an absentee ballot. If people are on the Town Clerk’s list of voters with permanent physical disabilities, they will receive the ballot automatically.

- October 26, 2021 was the date to Mail-in, in-person, and the online deadline to register to vote. Wilton Town Hall at 238 Danbury Road, was open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., to accept in-person voter registrations.

Contact the Wilton Registrars of Voters Karen Birck, (D), and Annalisa Stravato, (R), at (203) 563-0111, or Town Clerk Lori Kaback at (203) 563-0106, with any questions.