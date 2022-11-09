Conservative Republican Ogles wins Nashville US House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a conservative who gained popularity among Tennessee Republicans as an outspoken former county mayor, has won a newly redrawn congressional district that includes part of left-leaning Nashville.
Ogles, a onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, secured the seat after largely dodging questions on key policy issues that included whether he supported a national ban on abortion and if he supported exceptions to save the life of the mother.