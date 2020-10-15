Voter registration at Wilton Town Hall

Republican Registrar of Voters Annalisa Stravato tests voting machines at town hall on July 29. A voter registration session at town hall will be offered Oct. 27.

WILTON — The Registrars of Voters Annalisa Stravato and Karen Birck announce special in-person voter registration sessions and deadlines that will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 27:

Mailed-in voter registration cards must be postmarked by this date.

In-person voter registration will be offered at Wilton Town Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is the last regular session for residents to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election.

The online voter registration system will close down.

Those who attain voting privileges — as to citizenship, residency, or age — after the Oct. 27 deadline may apply in person, with identification and proof of residency, in the registrars’ office at town hall until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. Members of the armed forces and recently discharged members of the armed forces may be admitted as electors at any time before 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.

All three Wilton polling places — Wilton High School Field House, Middlebrook School gymnasium and Cider Mill School fymnasium — will be open for voting from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, Election Day registration will be offered at town hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

For more information, cal the registrars of voters at 203-563-0111.

Due to COVID-19, town hall is closed to the public. Individuals seeking to register should call before or call when arriving at the back door. One of the registrars will come out to assist with registration and answer any questions.