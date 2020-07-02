Visitor access restricted to northern Idaho fire lookouts

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says visitors to six active fire lookouts in northern Idaho won’t be able to access the top level of the lookouts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency says the restrictions from early July to early September are needed to protect the health of people working at the fire lookouts in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests as well as visitors.

The lookouts with restrictions are Sundance Lookout, Lookout Mountain Lookout, Hughes Ridge Lookout, Gisborne Lookout and Middle Sisters Lookout.