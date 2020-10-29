Visiting nurses open drive-thru flu shot clinics in Wilton

Julius Tangorra, 9, receives a jab from nurse Laura Wood at the drive-thru flu shot clinic provided by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County on Oct. 28. Julius Tangorra, 9, receives a jab from nurse Laura Wood at the drive-thru flu shot clinic provided by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County on Oct. 28. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Visiting nurses open drive-thru flu shot clinics in Wilton 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Roll down the window, roll up your sleeve, get a flu shot.

It was just that easy as people lined up Wednesday at the offices of Visiting Nurse & Hospice at 22 Danbury Road to get a flu vaccination.

Nurses were giving the shots to everyone over age 4 in their latest attempt to help people avoid coming down with the flu. The agency usually offers vaccinations at locations around town, but due to COVID-19, it has been offering drive-thru clinics. A large clinic took place Oct. 10-11 at Miller-Driscoll School, but that was the only off-site event in Wilton this fall.

There will be two more events: Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Those wishing to be vaccinated should visit the agency’s website at visitingnurse.net, print out and complete a Consent/Registration Form, and bring it with them to the flu clinic. As these are drive-through flu clinics, attendees must remain in their cars at all times and wear protective face masks. There should be no pets in the vehicles.

The agency advises that those visiting the flu clinic wear short sleeves or sleeves that can be easily rolled up. The nurse will administer the flu vaccine through the window of the car in the arm that is closest to her.

It is also advisable to eat something before arriving at the flu clinic and bring water to drink.

The cost of the vaccine is $55 for the regular dose and $75 for the high dose, which will be available for those age 65 or over. It can be billed directly to Medicare Part B, Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare or Harvard Pilgrim. Participants should bring their insurance card to the flu clinic.