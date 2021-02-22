Visitation up and down at North Dakota's top tourist spot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Visitation to North Dakota’s No. 1 tourist attraction fell last year, but it wasn’t all because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park saw about 558,000 visitors in 2020, the fewest since 2013. Visitation fell 20% from 2019, but some months last year spiked substantially over the previous year -- including December, which saw a 173% jump. Visitation is measured in an algorithm counting people who stop in visitor centers combined with an average of people in vehicles.