Virus spread leaves Iowa bar owners in difficult position

DES ,MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jamie Spores drove over an hour to get a COVID-19 test last week.

An employee at his Waukee bar, Kenny’s Garage, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting Spores to close the bar, tell the rest of his staff to get tested and make an appointment himself.

Test Iowa didn’t have slots open until early next week, he said, so he found a clinic in Creston instead. It could be more than a week before enough staff members test negative that he can reopen the bar.

“It’s definitely closing in,” Spores told the Des Moines Register. “You know, the last three weeks, I’ve gotten more people that I know personally that have been in contact or exposed.”

Kenny’s Garage is one of many Iowa bars that have temporarily closed after employees or patrons tested positive for the coronavirus. The hallmarks of a night out ⁠— drinking, talking, dancing ⁠— have proven to be particularly effective ways for the virus to spread, especially among unmasked, indoor patrons.

While no Iowa bars have been tied directly to outbreaks, disproportionate numbers of people under 40 were testing positive for the novel coronavirus as of early July. Spores said customers of all ages were “casual” about the virus, but he’d especially noticed the “younger, later-night crowd” not taking social distancing as seriously.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press conference that she may consider imposing more restrictions on bars linked to COVID-19 outbreaks.

“When we do the contact tracing if we’re seeing a lot of them, a lot of the increase due to bars... then maybe we need to take a look at the hours, maybe we need to take a look at rolling back some of the mitigation efforts on bars, ” Reynolds told reporters.

As cases rise in Iowa and across the U.S., bar owners find themselves facing a dilemma: whether to stay open with precautions, potentially risking the health of their customers and staff, or close until the yet-unknown time when risks decline — and possibly face losing their businesses.

As of late June, the state lifted nearly all mandatory restrictions on bars. Tables must be spread at least 6 feet apart, which often limits the capacity, and every customer must have a seat, limiting mingling around common areas of the bar. Beyond that, the June 25 order from Reynolds requires bars and restaurants only to “implement reasonable measures” to maintain social distancing, clean frequently and follow any guidance from public health officials.

Spores said staff at Kenny’s Garage had been following the guidelines. He also required staff members to wear masks, a practice recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but not mandatory in Iowa.

“To be honest, I’m not sure what else I can do and stay open at the same time,” Spores said.

It is impossible to say how many infections can be traced back to Iowa bars. Businesses are not required to close temporarily or to publicly report when an employee tests positive for COVID-19. They may never know how many customers have carried the virus into or out of their doors.

Several other states have reinstated restrictions on bars as COVID-19 cases rise. In Florida, bars may no longer serve alcohol. Texas bars are closed entirely, allowed only to sell drinks to go. In Michigan, a bar in East Lansing, home of Michigan State University, closed after being tied to almost 200 coronavirus cases. And bars in sections of South Carolina, Nevada and Washington state are under new restrictions.

In an interview with Reuters, Dr. Jared Baeten, vice dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Washington, called some of the bar reopenings an “unmitigated disaster.”

Spores said he expects Reynolds at some point will have to reimpose restrictions on Iowa bars.

“If I was a betting man, I would say that would probably happen soon,” he said. “But I don’t have any suggestion on what she should do. I don’t have any idea.”

While waiting for action, if any, from the state, bar owners have taken their own precautions to stem the virus’s spread. Many, like Kenny’s Garage, have closed temporarily after employees or customers tested positive.

Full Court Press, a restaurant group that owns over a dozen bars and restaurants around the Des Moines metro, closed downtown’s El Bait Shop and adjacent High Life Lounge in June after an employee may have been infected with the virus. Its Buzzard Billy’s bar and restaurant, also downtown, closed over the Fourth of July weekend after employees tested positive. And this week, its University Library Cafe, a popular hangout for Drake University students and faculty, closed for the same reason.

“I think we’re going to just have to deal with it case by case,” Full Court Press owner Jeff Bruning said in June after El Bait Shop closed.

In the meantime, some bars are imposing additional restrictions on their customers. The Ingersoll Tap, on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines, which was temporarily closed after a visitor to the bar tested positive, and Lua Brewing Co. in the Sherman Hill neighborhood, require customers to wear masks when they aren’t actively drinking.

“If we can slow (the spread) down then there’s less of a chance we’ll have to close again,” said Lua co-owner Scott Selix. “It seems like if all bars and restaurants (required masks), we might have a better shot at not seeing another shutdown.”

Along with requiring customers to wear masks when not at their tables, Lua is limiting seating to 50% of capacity, offering curbside service and sanitizing all surfaces. Employees are required to wear masks at all times.

Other Iowa bar owners have decided to shut voluntarily. Jason Zeman closed his three Iowa City bars ⁠— Studio 13, the Yacht Club and EDEN Lounge ⁠— for at least a few weeks after seeing an uptick in Johnson County cases and hearing that coronavirus-positive people were going out drinking, despite recommendations that they self-quarantine for two weeks.

“We have bills, such as rent, insurance, etc. that don’t stop because we are closed,” Zeman wrote in a June 25 Facebook post. “There is no leadership from the state government and they’ve purposefully tied the hands of our local leaders to make decisions.”

Spores considered closing Kenny’s Garage longer-term, but he was unsure he’d be able to get government assistance to support his business and his employees. The closure also might affect future business, he said.

“It would be difficult for me to do that,” Spores said. “If I am closed and the bar next door is open, people might forget all about Kenny’s.”