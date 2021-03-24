Virus response top topic in Alaska attorney general hearing

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Attorney General Treg Taylor’s confirmation hearing before a state Senate committee Wednesday focused heavily on Alaska’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a leading topic for the committee chair whose criticism of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's approach prompted Dunleavy to temporarily withhold members of his administration from appearing before the committee.
Taylor told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that the state disaster act, more typically used for an event such as an earthquake, is a “clunky tool” for a long-running pandemic. He also said it provides “broad authority” for the governor to respond and said if legislators had concerns with how Dunleavy wielded the powers, it's something they could look at, in possibly proposing changes to the law.