Virus positivity rate for people under 35 higher in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The positivity rate of COVID-19 in people under the age of 35 in Maryland is now 34% higher than the rate in people 35 and older, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday.

While Hogan said key health metrics continue to trend in a positive direction in the state, he noted the positivity rate in younger residents to emphasize that “the fight against this virus is far from over.”

“We simply cannot afford to stop being vigilant and cautious,” Hogan, a Republican, said. "Our long-term recovery can only be effective if all Marylanders continue exercising personal responsibility.”

Statewide, the seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to a new low of 4.92%, the governor said, and hospitalizations have fallen below 500 for the first time in 12 weeks, with 297 acute care beds and 190 intensive care unit beds in use.

Maryland reported 66,115 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday morning. That's up 338 from the previous day. The state has reported 440,282 negative tests, an increase of 7,100 from the day before. Maryland has confirmed 3,015 deaths from the virus, an increase of 14 from Thursday.

