Virus outbreak at homeless shelter near Salt Lake City

A man sits on a park bench Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City is leasing a hotel to shelter homeless people over 60 with underlying health conditions who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus infections. People began checking into the 130-bed hotel Friday and can stay for at least two weeks with a possible extension, said county Mayor Jenny Wilson. Salt Lake City has confirmed a handful of cases in the homeless community, where preventative steps such as hand-washing and social distancing are more difficult.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake County officials reported a COVID-19 outbreak Friday at a homeless center for men near Salt Lake City where 94 of 205 people tested positive.

Tests were done after two men tested positive last week at the Men's Resource Center in South Salt Lake, county officials said in a news release.

The men who tested positive for the new coronavirus were moved to a county isolation facility where they can monitor their symptoms and recover.

The county said it is implementing a plan to prevent other cases but acknowledged in that maintaining social distancing is difficult in a building that has up to 300 people.

No new people are allowed to check in to the center and no guests are allowed.