Virus in New England: Maine sees uptick; child care efforts

A look at developments around New England related to the coronavirus pandemic:

CONNECTICUT

The Connecticut National Guard is working Saturday to turn the Connecticut Convention Center into a 646-bed mobile hospital as part of the state’s response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Hartford Courant reports the creation of the mobile hospital is part of a wider effort to prepare for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

Similar temporary hospitals have been set up at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven and Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont Friday has ordered nonessential businesses in Connecticut to remain closed for six more weeks.

MAINE

There has been an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in Maine.

State officials announced that as of Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in the state is over 600. Of those people, more than 250 have recovered and over 110 are hospitalized.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the state stands at 19.

Health officials said the information represents the number of full-time Maine residents who have tested positive for COVID 19. They said the true numbers are likely higher since not all individuals are being tested.

MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts lawmakers have approved a bill that would waive graduation testing requirements for the 2019-2020 academic year because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The bill approved this week would also let the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education modify or waive competency determination requirements related to high school graduation.

The bill is on Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk. Baker has ordered all schools and nonemergency child care programs in Massachusetts closed through May 4.

The bill would also redirect funding to address homelessness needs resulting from the public health emergency.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

More than 250 child care programs statewide have been designated as emergency providers through the newly established Emergency Child Care Program, created to support the families of essential workers during the pandemic.

New Hampshire officials say there are 262 emergency child care programs serving more than 5,500 children across the state.

The program is working through a referral partner to match child care providers with the families who need them.

RHODE ISLAND

Democratic Sen. Jack Reed is seeking additional support for victims of domestic violence who may be at greater risk during virus-related isolation.

Reed said those efforts keep people in their home which can can put those living with an abusive partner in more danger.

Reed pointed to reports from Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo that domestic violence calls are up by 30%.

Reed said he is urging Congress to provide additional federal funding to prevent domestic and sexual violence in future coronavirus emergency relief legislation, including at least $225 million for Violence Against Women Act STOP Grants and $100 million for the Sexual Assault Service Program.

VERMONT

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch is expressing frustration that dairy farmers aren’t set to get any immediate relief from the $2 trillion stimulus package.

The package, which was approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, is meant to help individuals and businesses harmed by the spread of the coronavirus.

Welch said farms should be eligible for the $10,000 Small Business Administration emergency loans that are available to most other businesses, Vermont Public Radio reported.

Milk prices have plummeted as the pandemic keeps schools and restaurants closed.