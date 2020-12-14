Virus causes session housing headaches for Alaska lawmakers BECKY BOHRER, Associated Press Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 12:47 p.m.
FILE - In this May 18, 2020, file photo, a woman walks past the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Alaska House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, left, presides over the House floor in Juneau, Alaska. Speaker Edgmon, an independent from Dillingham, about 860 miles from Juneau, said pandemic concerns come at a time when lawmakers will need to make tough budget decisions.
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Alaska state Rep. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, talks on a telephone before the start of the legislative session at the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. "If I need to, I'll sleep in my office," Sen. Kawasaki said with a laugh.
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, state Sen. Donny Olson listens during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Juneau, Alaska. Sen. Olson usually brings his wife and six children with him for session from the tiny village of Golovin, about 1000 miles from Juneau. He said finding a comfortable place with room for the kids to play is a factor as he and his wife weigh whether he should come alone, as is schooling.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers who each year relocate to a capital city accessible only by plane or boat are facing challenges in getting settled ahead of what is expected to be a difficult legislative session overshadowed by COVID-19.
The Baranof Hotel, a 1939 art deco showpiece in downtown Juneau with about 200 guest rooms, laundry service and a restaurant just blocks from the Capitol, is closed through the winter due to the pandemic.