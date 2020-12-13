Virus casts shadow over AP's pictures of the year in Asia FOSTER KLUG, Associated Press Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 9:23 p.m.
A Hindu pilgrim takes a holy dip on Makar Sankranti festival on Sagar Island, where the Ganges empties into the Bay of Bengal, in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, on Jan. 15, 2020. Altaf Qadri/AP
Indian Hindu pilgrims walk through a pontoon bridge before dawn at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati during Magh Mela, a festival that attracts millions of pilgrims every year, in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Jan. 30, 2020. Altaf Qadri/AP
Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in in New Delhi, India, on Jan. 24, 2020. Altaf Qadri/AP
Indian school children perform yoga during the inauguration of an international kite festival in Ahmadabad, India, on Jan. 7, 2020. Ajit Solanki/AP
Government officials throw flowers from a helicopter onto thousands of Hindu devotees performing rituals at Sangam, the confluence of three sacred rivers - the Yamuna, the Ganges and the mythical Saraswati - on Mauni Amavsya, or the new moon day, the most auspicious day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj, India, on Jan. 24, 2020. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP
People watch as Taal Volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines, on Jan. 12, 2020. Aaron Favila/AP
Police in riot gear sprays pepper spray at a man as they disperse a crowd during a demonstration against "parallel traders" who buy goods in Hong Kong to resell in mainland China in Sheung Shui near the Chinese border in Hong Kong on Jan. 5, 2020. Andy Wong/AP
A resident cleans his house from volcanic ash spewed from Taal Volcano at Laurel, Batangas province, southern Philippines, on Jan. 14, 2020. Aaron Favila/AP
A firefighter covers his face from smoke as he battles a fire near Bendalong, Australia, Jan. 3, 2020. Rick Rycroft/AP
Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a forehand return to Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 28, 2020. Andy Wong/AP
CiCi Bellis of the U.S. makes a backhand return to Belgium's Elise Mertens during their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 25, 2020. Lee Jin-man/AP
A woman reacts to seeing her relative receiving emergency care in a hospital following a mass shooting in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on Feb. 9, 2020. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal under quarantine in Hong Kong on Feb. 5, 2020. Vincent Yu/AP
A bus carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port as passengers tested negative for COVID-19 started disembarking, in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Feb. 20, 2020. Eugene Hoshiko/AP
A man watches the MS Westerdam, owned by Holland America Line, anchored off the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on Feb. 14, 2020 after being long stranded at sea by virus fears. Heng Sinith/AP
TOKYO (AP) — The year of the virus.
From sports to festivals, natural disasters to protests, hardly a moment of 2020 captured by the photojournalists of The Associated Press in Asia was free of the specter of the disease that rampaged first across the region, and then the world.