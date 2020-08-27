‘Virtual’ Cannon Grange Fair is this Sunday

Heirloom tomatoes on display at a previous grange fair. Heirloom tomatoes on display at a previous grange fair. Photo: Dru Nadler / ST Photo: Dru Nadler / ST Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close ‘Virtual’ Cannon Grange Fair is this Sunday 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WILTON — It’s the last call for submissions to the 2020 Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair. The time-honored country fair is being held virtually this year.

Contests are being held, featuring ribbons and prizes, and are open to people of all ages.

While online submissions for some contest categoriesr have now closed, submissions for vegetables, fruits and flowers can be brought to Grange Hall on Saturday, Aug. 29, between 1 and 4 p.m.

For more information about the contests and to view the Fair Book visit cannongrange.org/.

Click here to sign up for the Bulletin’s free electronic newsletter, Online Today.

Results of the fair and video presentations of the exhibits will be made available on Sunday, Aug. 30, on the Grange’s Facebook page and its YouTube channel.

Cannon Grange has also announced the debut of the Chicken Tenders. Join Cannon Grange members Bil Mikulewicz and Justin Fusaro as they share their experiences with raising backyard chickens. Chicken Tenders video link: youtube.com/watch?v=huoJWBad3d0