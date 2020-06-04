Virginia paid $60K to settle suit against Radford University

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The state of Virginia has paid $60,000 to settle a race discrimination lawsuit that was filed by a former administrator at Radford University.

The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that the suit was filed in 2019 by Ebenezer Kolajo. The 67-year-old is a former assistant provost for academic assessment at the public university.

His federal suit alleged that the school eliminated his job in 2018 because he is black and of Nigerian descent. The university denied the allegations.

The Virginia Department of Treasury released the settlement figure following a request by The Roanoke Times.

Ashley Schumaker, Radford’s chief of staff, declined to comment to the newspaper. So did Kolajo’s attorney.

The suit claimed that Kolajo had positive job performance reviews before a new superior criticized his department, said she couldn't understand his accent and corrected his pronunciation. That person retired in December.