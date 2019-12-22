Virginia health officials warn of possible measles exposure

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials are mounting an effort to identify people who may have recently been exposed to a person with measles.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release Saturday that the person visited the Richmond International Airport Tuesday night and a doctor's office in suburban Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

The department posted detailed instructions online about what to do if you were at either of the locations during certain time frames. The directions depend on whether or not you have been vaccinated against measles.

Based on the date of exposure, the health department said people infected could develop symptoms as late as January 11, 2020.

Measles is a highly contagious illness spread though coughing, sneezing and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infection person.

Symptoms include a fever, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough, followed by a rash that begins on the face and spreads all over the body.