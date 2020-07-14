Virginia delegate announces 2021 run for lieutenant governor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state delegate in Virginia announced Tuesday she will run for lieutenant governor in 2021.

Virginia Del. Hala Ayala, a Democrat, made the announcement in a Twitter post. She would be the first woman in the job if she wins.

“This is what Virginia families want: someone who understands their experiences and can bring people together to make progress in their day-to-day lives,” Ayala told The Washington Post before her announcement.

The Prince William County delegate could face a Democratic challenger in Virginia Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman, the news outlet reported.

On the Republican side, former Virginia Del. Timothy D. Hugo has said he is “seriously considering” joining the race.

Ayala was elected to Virginia's House of Delegates in 2017 after taking on four-term Republican incumbent Rich Anderson.