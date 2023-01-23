Virginia Senate panel OKs gun bills after campus shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate panel voted Monday to advance a range of gun control bills, including legislation meant to address recent campus shootings at the University of Virginia and a Newport News elementary school.
In an hours-long hearing, the Senate Judiciary Committee signed off on measures that would tighten Virginia's gun storage regulations and ban most guns from college campuses. Democrats on the committee also defeated a Republican senator's bill that would have rolled back the authority of local governments to restrict firearms in certain areas.