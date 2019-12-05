Virginia Glass weds Neeraj Ughade

Virginia Erin Glass, daughter of Capt. and Mrs. William Glass Jr. of Wilton, was married to Neeraj Ughade, son of Dr. Suresh and the late Manisha Ughade of Nagpur, India, on Nov. 10. The Rev. Michelle Matthews of the Kingstowne Communion United Methodist Church officiated at the double-ring ceremony at St. Francis Hall in Washington, D.C.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore her mother’s gown, a traditional white poly organza with a three-layer veil and long train. She carried a bouquet of vibrant fall flowers.

The bride was attended by Jessica Kozloff as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Jacqueline McCormick, Isabelle de St. Antoine, Pascale de St. Antoine, all cousins of the bride, and Haley Horan. They wore purple floor-length gowns and carried fall flower bouquets.

Sameer Ughade, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Eric Glass, brother of the bride, Aniket Barpetia, cousin of the groom, Dominic Sebastian, and Abhishek Yadav.

The bride is a 2007 graduate of Wilton High School, and a 2010 graduate of Purdue University, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She earned a master of arts in teaching and educational/instructional technology from Sacred Heart University in 2012. She is a third-grade teacher in Alexandria, Va.

The groom received an undergraduate degree in computer engineering from Nagpur, and a master of science degree in computer science from The George Washington University in 2015. He is a software developer with a technology firm in Washington.

A reception followed at St. Francis Hall. The couple will honeymoon in the Maldives. They make their home in Arlington, Va.