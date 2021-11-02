Virginia GOP hoping to ride coattails in down-ballot races

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans are hoping to ride the coattails of their gubernatorial nominee in down-ballot races Tuesday that include a contest whose winner is guaranteed to make history.

In the lieutenant governor's race, voters are choosing between two women for a post that has been held by men for the entirety of the state's history. Democrat Hala Ayala, a delegate from Woodbridge, is facing Republican Winsome Sears, who served in the legislature for a single term two decades ago and is attempting a political comeback. Either would be the first woman of color to be elected to statewide office in Virginia.