Virgin Trains plans new station south of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Virgin Trains Las Vegas has released plans to build a proposed train station near the South Premium Outlets mall south of the Strip.

The $4.8 billion high-speed rail link with Southern California would be two stories tall and span more than 273,000 square feet (25,360 square meters), with a seven story-tall parking garage, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year off Las Vegas Boulevard between El Dorado Lane and Robindale Road, according to planning documents submitted to Clark County. Operations are scheduled to begin in 2023.

Plans call for the two-story station to include a self-ticketing area, departure lobby, retail space, baggage claim, office space, passenger waiting areas and security. Plans also include a parking garage that would connect to the train terminal, and have more than 2,600 parking spaces.

The station would take up 14 of the 110 acres slotted for use by the company. Future development is expected.

The project would be designed to provide easier access to California, while also providing thousands of jobs and opportunities in the area, company officials said. The station would send riders 170 miles (274 kilometers) to a planned Victor Valley station scheduled to be built off I-15 near Victorville, California.