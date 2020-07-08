Violence in St. Louis: 2 dead, 8 wounded in 6 1/2 hours

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An already-violent summer in St. Louis took a turn for the worse after shootings left two people dead and eight others wounded over a 6 1/2-hour period.

The rash of shootings began around 8 p.m. Tuesday and continued until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the shootings happened at four different locations.

So far, police have released few details, including potential motives, and have not said if any arrests have been made.

Two men and a woman were shot near a Family Dollar store about 8 p.m. Tuesday. All of the victims survived.

Three others were shot about 9:20 p.m. Two were critically injured and one victim was in stable condition.

Another shooting happened about 11:15 p.m. near Interstate 70. A victim was found shot to death in a vehicle. A second victim suffered a graze wound.

A man and woman were shot about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The man died at the scene, and the woman was conscious and breathing, police said.

St. Louis has recorded 112 homicides so far this year and is on pace to top last year's total of 194. The city has for years had one of the nation's highest homicide rates.