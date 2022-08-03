Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94 BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Aug. 2, 2022 Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 12:23 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully puts his headset on prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles. Items from the personal collection of the Hall of Fame broadcaster sold at auction for over $2 million after online bidding ended Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94.
Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members.