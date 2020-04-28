Village Market raises more than $20K for Wilton Food Pantry

WILTON — Village Market in Wilton Center has achieved success raising funds for the Wilton Food Pantry.

The market offered a challenge that it would match all gift cards purchased for the food pantry between April 20 through April 24, up to $5,000.

More than $20,000 was raised for the food pantry in one week, including Village Market’s $5,000 match, according to Tim Dolnier, the market’s co-owner.

“This is a true testament to what a wonderful community we have and we are proud to be a part of it,” Dolnier said.

The food pantry is run by the town’s social services and provides shelf stable food for residents in need.

