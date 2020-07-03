Video shows girls attacking another on New York school field

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are looking into a video posted on social media that shows a group of girls attacking another girl on a school athletic field in western New York.

North Tonawanda police say the video was recorded Wednesday afternoon.

Local media report the clip was shared in a Facebook group Thursday but has since been removed. It shows several girls repeatedly hitting and pushing another girl to the ground. All appear to be in their young teens.

Police say those involved will be charged and referred to family court.