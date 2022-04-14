Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer ANNA LIZ NICHOLS and ED WHITE, Associated Press April 14, 2022 Updated: April 14, 2022 7:32 a.m.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident.
Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed outside a house in Grand Rapids. The white officer repeatedly ordered Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!”
Written By
ANNA LIZ NICHOLS and ED WHITE