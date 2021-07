NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Accusations that paramedics delayed treatment of a New Orleans accident victim to accommodate a reality TV show's crew have been proven false, according to New Orleans' Emergency Medical Service.

The accusations were widely shared on Facebook. But New Orleans EMS spokesman Jonathan Fourcade said Thursday that video clearly shows first responders treated the motorcycle crash victim without delay.

And The Times-Picayune'The New Orleans Advocate reports that its own review of the video supports that conclusion.

The accident happened July 7. Two paramedics arrived in an ambulance and a third pulled up behind them in an SUV known as a “sprint car.” Camera operators for the company producing “Nightwatch” were in the back of each vehicle.

“New Orleans EMS medics did their job appropriately and efficiently,” Fourcade said.

Still, the newspaper reports that the social media post has renewed debate about whether the city should allow “Nightwatch” reality TV crews to shadow paramedics and film locals who are injured or incapacitated.

Video shows that some of the bystanders at the July 7 accident scene noticed the cameras filming the scene and voiced their displeasure.

One woman stepped in front of a camera and shouted: “This man did not consent to y’all having cameras out here while he’s in the middle of an emergency! … That’s his personal business right now!”