Video contest challenges girls to aspire to leadership

WILTON — Tuesday, Aug. 18, marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment securing women the right to vote, and to celebrate this centennial, Ms President US is announcing its “Girls Lead!” video challenge.

The challenge is open to all girls in fourth through eighth grades and the deadline to enter is Friday, Sept. 13. Winners will be announced Friday, Sept. 25. The prompt for the one- to three-minute videos is: “As a leader in my town, I would…”

Remembering the past and celebrating the future, Ms President US wants to hear from young women. Just as the suffragists fought 100 years ago for a future with equal voting rights, Ms. President US is looking to our future leaders to share their vision for today. What do you already do as a leader in your community — volunteer, participate in leadership programs, or pick up litter? What are the issues you care about, and how would you advocate for them?

Commemorative patches will be sent to every participant, with two grand-prize winners receiving full scholarships for the 2020-21 Ms President US program.

Participation in the video contest also counts toward fulfilling Girl Scout requirements for the Junior “Inside Government” badge and the Cadette “Public Speaker” badge. This video contest is supported by Fairfield County Bank, and the winning videos will be posted by the Wilton Historical Society.

Ms President US motivates and prepares girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions, and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, community-based 501(c)(3) organization.

For more information about the “Girls Lead!” video challenge or the program, visit MsPresidentUS.org.